Blockchain gaming continues to grow and dominate the non-fungible token space with a share of approximately 22% of all NFT trading volume in Q3 2021, according to a report published by the Blockchain Gaming Alliance, or BGA. The report showed that NFT games racked up $ 2.32 billion in revenue between July and September.

Activity related to the metaverse was also highlighted in the report. Showed that Virtual land sales reached USD 42.6 million, while the total market capitalization for decentralized virtual world applications reached an all-time high of USD 4.6 billion at the end of November.

Furthermore, the report mentioned that there is a “6.566% increase in daily unique active wallets.” These are wallets that interact with smart contracts connected to games.

The report also cited significant investments in blockchain gaming companies this year. Hong Kong-based gaming software company Animoca Brands raised $ 88 million in May, $ 138 million in July, and $ 65 million in October, doubling its valuation to $ 2.2 billion.

Additionally, Cryptokitties developer Dapper Labs surprised the world with $ 230 million in sales on their NBA Top Shot project. Meanwhile, the Pokémon-inspired NFT fighting game Axie Infinity currently holds the record for the highest NFT sales with nearly $ 4 billion in sales of all time.

DappRadar co-founder Dragos Dunica believes this growth will continue as it all comes together towards the metaverse. According to Dunica, the growth of blockchain gaming users will lead to something bigger and “potentially all-embracing, the Metaverse.”

The metaverse has been described as more than a game, but less than the real world. As our interactions become more virtual, NFTs appear to be a critical factor in accelerating the development of the metaverse.

As the metaverse becomes more popular, the major companies jump into the fray. In China, despite government warnings about NFTs and virtual assets, companies have embarked on a race to register metaverse-related trademarks. More than 1,000 companies applied to register 8,534 metaverso trademarks before December 19.

