NFT Collections arrive at Miami Art Week

Miami Art Week arrives with new proposals based on innovation and technological advances thanks to the incursion of the NFTs and digital art which can be enjoyed with events dedicated exclusively to this type of art.

One of these events will be “Not For Tourists ”a collection of works that LGND will present and curated by the digital artist Pplpleasr.

“We are delighted to announce LGND x Haute Living NFT gallery, ‘Not For Tourists’ at Miami Art Week. This exhibition is a celebration of the artists at the forefront of this medium who have taken the space to new areas. As we approach the close of a transformative year, we look to the future and remain focused on the independence of creators and how to empower them.“, Tyler carter, Creative Director of LGND.

Proposal of ‘Not For Tourists’

‘Not For Tourists’ will seek to bring the NFT art market closer to collectors and enthusiasts of traditional art and One of its activities will consist of the unique auction where exclusive pieces will be bid, which will be held on the night of December 3 with the VIP cocktail of Not For Tourists

In this week of art in Miami you will be able to enjoy first-hand the works of such talented artists as: James Joan, Macei Kushiala, Praystation, Soey Milk, Ram Han, Ellen Sheidlin, Mike Lee, Swopes, Grif, Kouhei Nakama, Naive John, Robbie Trevino, Hush, Shantell Martin, Vince Fraser, All Smiless and the well-known 007, Pierce Brosman.

The group of artists present shows how they have integrated their works into the ecosystem that covers cryptocurrencies, and thus they make a presence and dictate their form of expression through the NFT crypto tokens, that they are known among other things, for allowing themselves to be defined as something unique and indivisible.

NFT open space in the traditional art market

This year’s Miami Art Week and Art Basel celebrations are moving forward have brought together a diverse number of exhibits based on the NFTs, some of these are:

Humans + Machines: An interactive NFT experience in which visitors can experience NFTs and invite them to collaborate with an algorithm that has been embedded in the space. Featured artists such as Helena Sarin, Matt DesLauriers, Sutu, and Iskra Velitchkova shaped it. The expo also seeks to encourage those who attend to create and mint their own non-fungible tokens.

Mister E Installation: The artist Mister E, returns combining for the first time his digital and physical work. Attendees will be able to physically enter their NFT. Undoubtedly, for many it could be an unparalleled experience.

Wynwood Studios: An NFT art and music festival, featuring performances by DIPLO, Guy Gerber and BLOND: ISH. Furthermore, the NFT exhibits are a joint work by FTX and The Art Plug, appealing to NFT’s on-site and online sales in the FTX marketplace.

Aku Wold: Miami. Directed by former MLB player Micah Johnson and presented by FTX, Aku World will be a three-day interactive NFT exhibit. The exhibit will feature a variety of items including Aku’s Helmet, and curated exhibits from young black artists such as Jade Yasmeen, Asiko, Floyd Strickland, and Solomon Omogboye. This interactive experience will allow attendees to sign up for their own crypto wallet, collect NFTs, and purchase Raf Grassetti digital artwork.

In a city that attracts tourists from all over the world, in which alongside its famous beaches and amusement parks, attractions of the artistic world such as the murals of urban artists in the open-air museum or street art park Wynwood Walls coexist, or the urban expressions of the Art Deco district thanks to its beautiful restored buildings, the Design neighborhood full of exhibitions, and numerous interior design and decoration venues, the potential of NFTs is now being presented as part of its development.

