Thursday night, the car driven by Everett ran off the road, hit several trees and rolled over, Loudoun County, Virginia, police said.

His 29-year-old passenger later died at a local hospital, where Everett was being treated for “serious but not life-threatening” injuries, the Washington Football Team said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated, the local police department said.

“It is very sad to hear this news“Washington coach Ron Rivera said at a news conference.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the young woman’s family and also with Deshazor and her family. It is a very difficult situation and we will let things take their course and the police and the investigation to run their course and find out what happened.”

Everett, 29, has been with the Washington Football Team for seven seasons and this season has played all 14 games, most of them on special teams.