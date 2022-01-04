The second season of the anime Demon slayer is ongoing and we are currently seeing the arc of the Entertainment District, where the protagonists accompany the Pillar of Sound on a mission in the Yoshiwara district. However, during the Infinity Train arc a small segment was featured that adapted the “butt chin” version of Nezuko Kamado, with lots of muscles and a butt-shaped chin.

At the end of Season 2 Episode 5 from Kimetsu no Yaiba we see a small comic segment in which Tanjiro dreams of a alternate version of Nezuko. This version is very muscular and has a strange chin, which makes it look very scary for Tanjiro, who wakes up screaming. Fortunately when he wakes up he meets his adorable sister, who has a normal chin.

The cosplayer who brought to life Butt chin nezuko Demon Slayer’s was Metalslimer (@metalslimer), known for his muscular character cosplays. This cosplayer describes himself as “KAWAII and BRUTAL”, Two adjectives that could describe the alternate version of Nezuko Kamado that terrified Tanjiro.

This was not the only occasion that Metalslimer made cosplay of Nezuko kamadoWell, a week ago he published another photograph with this costume. Metalslimer also has cosplays of other muscular characters such as Bane, the villain of Batman and Polnareff, the hero of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, so if you are looking for this type of work I invite you to visit their social networks.

The second season of demon slayer anime is being animated by Ufotable, based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. The manga of Kimetsu no yaiba It was published in Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020, so it is a complete work and features a great final arc that we hope to see magnificently animated.