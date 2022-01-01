This great cosplay of Nezuko from Kimetsu No Yaiba is something you cannot miss

At the moment, fans of Kimetsu no yaiba They are excited about everything the franchise has recently released. By this we mean that Koyoharu Gotouge has brought back to the anime world the exciting work of Kimetsu no yaiba, with the premiere of the long-awaited second season, in which we can finally see Tanjiro, Inosuke, Nezuko Y Zenitsu go after a common goal: the search for Muzan in the arc of entertainment district.

Until now, all the episodes that have been released have been accepted by the public and this makes us remember why we have hooked on Kimetsu no yaiba from the first chapter. Although there is only one episode left to launch, it is not a fact that we no longer see these iconic characters demon Hunter. And yes, also, we are talking about the tributes that fans pay to their favorite series, from illustrations to collaborations, we bring you a great nezuko cosplays, that precisely, goes very in agreement with the festivities by which we are happening.

This great cosplay of Nezuko from Kimetsu No Yaiba is something you cannot miss

Previously we have seen many cosplayers characterize many characters from various series and Kimetsu no yaiba is no exception. Given the popularity of this franchise, we have set out to explore a bit about the great work that fans do and we found this one. nezuko cosplay, the sister of Tanjiro, made by the artist Faid eyren. In addition to being very detailed and quite realistic, the choice of scenery is ideal for the dates and, of course, the snow has given a special touch to the environment, even combining with the colors of their clothing.

Eyren has shared his nezuko cosplay through your account at Reddit. Not only does he show us his fanaticism for Kimetsu No Yaiba, but he comments on it that for a while now he wanted to take some photos in the snow, so he took the opportunity to show his talent with a great landscape in the background. And although it does not snow in Tokyo, where he is, he undertook a journey in order to achieve the expected effect on the image. In fact, we believe that the initiative of Eyren traveling to get the perfect setting for a dedicated cosplay is a very interesting display of the great work that fans do.

Below we show you the images of his nezuko cosplay:

An important element to perfectly achieve this personification of Nezuko is the clothing that Eyren uses, since they are precisely the garments with which we identify it in Kimetsu no yaiba. Of course, the framing of the photos gives a magical touch to the era it represents, a feudal Japan. In this way it is that Nezuko He appeared for the first time in the series, together with his brother and that is why we are so familiar with the environment he seeks to achieve Eyren.

Possibly after January 2, 2022 we will have to wait long enough for more news from Kimetsu no yaiba, but thanks to these works, the wait no longer seems so endless, especially since we will continue to find them around the world.

Did you like the eyren cosplay?

