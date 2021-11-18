Nezuko Kamado is Tanjiro’s sister in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) and is the main reason why he begins his adventure. She is the only survivor of her family, unfortunately she was turned by Muzan Kibutsuji into a fearsome demon. This is why she always has a fearsome dark side that her brother seeks to eliminate at all costs..

Unfortunately, this dark side came into view in the fifth chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), in which this cute and charming girl turned into a devastating mass of muscles. This terrible change in appearance frightened his own brother who is used to fighting fearsome demons.

At the end of that chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), we met this terrifying form of Nezuko-chan. His brother Tanjiro Kamado was reliving his hard fight against Enmu, the demonic moon; he was in the middle of a dream surrounded by snow, not suspecting that terror was haunting him at every moment.

Suddenly, behind him, a fearsome and enormous shadow appears …

Her sister had become a mass of muscles and a split chin, this version of Nezuko-chan is known in the Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) community as butt chin Nezuko or butt chin nezuko.

And it seems his fans appreciated this unique and fun change:

Ufotable finally animated butt chin Nezuko and it looks… terrifying pic.twitter.com/vwIyODk2OF – Ario (@Ario_Kamado) November 14, 2021

This unique version of his lovable sister promises to protect him at all costs, though his brother is only panicked by her appearance. It seems that Tanjiro is scared of strong women.

Fortunately, for our young demon hunter, as soon as he awakens, discovers that his sister is still the same as always and without her fearsome butt-shaped chin. Finally, he announces the next chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) titled Akaza with a big smile (although it seems that he is more afraid of Nezuko than this demon), so we will see this fearsome demon in action very soon.

<br>

Know more: My Hero Academia fan creates a hyper-realistic Shoto Todoroki



Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is now premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

During the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams in order to take their lives.

<br>

Know more: Mexican Luffy? One Piece was copied from this children’s tale



Where to see the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)?

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) began airing on services such as Funimation since October 10, 2021 with this story. Some of the scenes in the Mugen train arc have been taken directly from the film in this franchise. But, according to Ufotable, there have been over 70 new animated scenes to this arc..

Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame, is the great star of this Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) arc and he made a place in his heart. Although, now it will be Tengen Uzui who will accompany our protagonists.

So, we will probably see more incredible fan arts from this saga, with this long-awaited new arc.

After the tragic events of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Arc (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, in which we had seen the final combat between Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the 9 pillars, We return to the search for Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons.