EFE.- The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Saturday that next Tuesday, December 7, the application of booster doses of the vaccine against covid-19 will begin among the country’s older adults.

“It is very likely that we will start with the booster vaccine for older adults as of next Tuesday, all this for the winter, because always with a pandemic or without a pandemic in winter, older people suffer more. So we are going to start the booster vaccine next Tuesday for adults over 65 years old, “he said at a press conference in the city of Toluca.

The president assured that the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, and the government czar against covid-19, Hugo López-Gatell, are preparing the plan for the booster doses.

López Obrador said that for now, doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be used to apply the boosters since the Government is saving them for young people.

The Government of Mexico concluded in October its goal of vaccinating all adults who wanted it and recently began the vaccination campaign for adolescents, but until now the application of booster doses had not been considered.

So far in the pandemic, the country accumulates 3.9 million confirmed infections and 295,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico detected the first case of the omicron variable in the country on Friday.

He is a 51-year-old businessman, vaccinated with Pfizer and originally from South Africa, where he was probably infected with the omicron variable of the coronavirus.

This man arrived in Mexico on November 21 and six days later he began to have mild symptoms of covid-19 such as cough, general malaise and low-grade fever.

Last Monday he entered a private hospital in Mexico City, where he is stable and in voluntary isolation so as not to spread the new variant.