Next season of Pokémon GO will be based on Arceus

Contrary to what one might think, Pokemon go It still has a healthy player base, and in fact, a new season is now available for this game. Niantic, its authors, already gave us a small preview about it and everything indicates that the new content will be based on Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

This new season will be named Season of Heritage, and as I said before, it seems that we will travel to the past as we will with Legends: Arceus.

“In the upcoming Season of Pokémon GO, we will look back for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon GO. Join us on our Pokémon GO adventure in the Season of Heritage. “

In the next Pokémon GO Season, we’ll look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon GO! Join us as we take our Pokémon GO adventure into the Season of Heritage! pic.twitter.com/RHre96uv2h – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2021

This new season is currently available now, and while we haven’t seen much about it yet, it’s easy to assume what it will be about. We may see new Pokemon or even his own Arceus, which according to the lore of the game, is the Pokemon responsible for creating the entire universe.

For its part, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will premiere on January 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: The concept of Legends: Arceus has not yet convinced me. It is appreciated that they want to give a new direction to the Pokémon saga, but perhaps this idea has not been the best. Arceus’ reception is sure to help define the future of the franchise, for better or for worse.

Via: Niantic