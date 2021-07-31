Next PS5 update changes the design of the Trophies

Lists of Trophies in Playstation 5 they can be quite uncomfortable to navigate, due to their horizontal format. In Playstation 4 They were organized vertically, which made it quite easy to read, and after listening to the feedback from the community, they will now also be presented like this in PS5.

Currently, the new firmware update for PS5 in beta, which brings a lot of exciting news to the platform. Among them, is the change to the list of Trophies, which will now be visible vertically, as in PS4 and PS3.

“When viewing the list of trophies for games, the trophies will now be presented in portrait format instead of landscape. Now you can see more information for each trophy without having to select them. “

This is quite a major change for hunters of TrophiesThe bad news is that we have no idea when this new update will be rolled out, but at least we already have an idea of ​​what we can expect from it.

Source: Tom warren

