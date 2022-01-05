Among the novelties of Ikea we find several with which to update the house and put a little dose of trend to start the year to last.

2022 promises to be a year decoratively quiet and very practical. It continues to carry decorative zen and it looks for warm and calm spaces with the colors of nature (beige, polka dots, green) as protagonists. If you want to add sophistication to the whole, it is enough add a few drops of black.

Geometry and round shapes They will continue to be a trend and, what cannot be missing in a 2022 house are wooden furniture with a palilleria finish, and the green touch in the form of plants.

Among the latest innovations from Ikea we find recognizable furniture that incorporates new trend colors, new ones that adapt to what continue to be our new needs such as teleworking to accommodate us in 2022.

A sofa with avant-garde lines





The ÄPPLARYD sofa with very light black metal legs and contemporary lines of two seats in gray / black Lejde upholstery is one of the most outstanding novelties for 699 euros

The side table / tray in beige tones





GLADOM side tables with tray are one of the recent successes of Ikea and now the model incorporates a new color. The trend beige so that you can also incorporate it at home from 16 euros

Containers for smaller candles





Fill in the candle house is always a good idea. Even more so in winter, and the ÄROFULL candle holder in beige is the ideal container for the smallest Ikea candles. With a size of 3.5 cms it has a price of 1.50 euros

New finishes for Ikea couches





The classic BRIMNES daybed with two drawers is now included in black color. With a size of 80 x 200 cm for 249 euros





The BLÅKULLEN daybed is also included in a new finish and is upholstered in blue. With measures of 90 x 200 cm for 149 euros

Textiles with trendy colors and geometries





Geometry is the protagonist of the VAMDRUP carpet handmade. Its small squares are reminiscent of tesserae but in natural fabric. It has measures of 170 x 240 cm and a price of 249 euros





The new STORTIMJAN cushion incorporates beige and gray in their most elegant and avant-garde pattern. Of 50 x 50 cms it has a price of 8 euros

The palilleria the new finish of Besta doors





The BESTÅ series of living room furniture (sideboards, tv cabinets …), incorporates a new finish for its doors. The toothpick in light wood or walnut tone as is black-brown sideboard Björköviken / Stubbarp / brown stained oak veneer measuring 120 x 42 x 74 cm for 260 euros

The Ikea lampshade and lampshade





In Ikea you can also find an arm lamp like the STORSLINGA model with a black structure that embraces eight white lampshades. Eight-arm led lamp in black and white finish for 69 euros

A new chair to work (very comfortable and at a very reasonable price)





Ikea has released a new chair to telecommute comfortably at the best price. Do not be impressed by its professional design, its price is very reasonable. RENBERGET swivel chair for 59 euros

