The way to install it is the same as always, that is, once we have signed up for the Insider channel, we must look for new updates within Windows Update, download this new compilation and install it on the computer. The update process can take a long time, so we must make sure that we have nothing to do before starting the update.

We remember that this new build 22523 belongs to the Insider Dev branch, that is, the most unstable development branch of the operating system. Due to the large number of errors (both known and hidden) that we can find in these versions, we recommend not installing them on computers for daily use, and testing them only on virtual machines or test computers.

Do you want to try it easily? From here you can download the image

The first of the news that we find in this new build of Windows 11 is that Microsoft has left us new ISO images already updated to this version. This greatly simplifies the task of install and launch the latest version of the operating system, since we avoid having to download and install the update from Windows Update.

As in the previous case, we do not recommend using this image to install Windows 11 from scratch on our main computer, since it is the same unstable version. We only recommend installing the operating system from this ISO image on a test PC or virtual machine.

What’s new in build 22523

This new version of the system does not bring many new features as such, although it does implement some changes in the operating system that we can be thankful for. The first of these is the arrival of the thumbnail groups in the Alt + Tab menu and in the task view. In this way, we will be able to see in more detail the windows that we have selected when we use the keyboard shortcuts, in a similar way to when we place the mouse in a program on the taskbar.

If we work with multimedia serversNew options have been added within “This computer” from which we can add or remove servers from the command bar.

In addition, some new Control Panel options to the new Settings menu Windows. These options are:

New links to the section to uninstall or change the programs installed on the PC.

The “Uninstall updates” section is moved from the Control Panel to the Settings menu.

Finally, seamless support for architectures is also added. ARM64.

Bugs fixed

This new update also brings a list of bugs and errors that have been fixed in build 22523 of the operating system. These are:

Taskbar: Fixed a text input issue on ARM64 systems. The battery icon should not show a percentage higher than 100%. App icons should not overlap with the date and time on the second monitors.

File Browser: Fixed a focus issue when pressing Enter after F2 to rename OneDrive files.

Spotlight: After activating Windows Spotlight, the first photo should arrive faster. Added icons for Spotlight collections.

Entry: Improved invocation of voice typing. Fixed an issue where the edge of the text input experience would not draw correctly on high contrast themes. Mitigated an intermittent pen menu crash.

Widgets: Fixed an issue that caused links to not open correctly when opening the widget board with the mouse.

Settings: Configuration content should no longer be truncated on the side when the window is small. Settings should not crash when opening combo boxes. Fixed a bug that caused the “Add new device” option via Bluetooth to fail unexpectedly. Added new keywords to Voice Access.

Others: Fixed memory management errors for ARM64 systems. Fixed an issue that caused DWM to crash and the screen to flicker when using certain programs. Mitigated an issue that caused some programs to crash when using Narrator. Added missing details to the “narratorquickstart.exe” process. Fixed an issue that caused Narrator to not work with UIA events.



Microsoft ensures that some of these corrections will arrive before the launch of the next new version of Windows 11 through a cumulative patch, so if we are affected by any of these problems, we may soon see it corrected on our PC.

Bugs pending fix in build 22523

In addition, Microsoft has also updated the list of bugs and errors that are still pending to be fixed. These are:

General: Unable to log into some apps, like Feedback Hub. It should be fixed by restarting the PC. Error 0x8007012a when trying to update drivers and firmware.

Beginning: Unable to type in Windows search or the search bar at the start. It should be fixed by running Windows + R and closing the window.

Taskbar: Taskbar flickers when changing input method. The network icon sometimes disappears from the taskbar. It should reappear by restarting explorer.exe. If we have several monitors connected to the PC, when right clicking on the date and time of the main one, explorer.exe crashes.

Search: Clicking on the search icon on the taskbar, the search engine may not open. It can be solved by restarting Windows Explorer.

Settings: Wi-Fi networks in range do not show a correct signal indicator. Settings may fail when opening System> Display> HDR. There is a blank entry under “Bluetooth and Devices.”

Spotlight: When using Spotlight, upgrading to a new version of Windows may cause the background to go black.

Widgets: Changing the alignment of the taskbar can make the widget icon disappear. The widget board may not have the correct resolution when opened on a secondary screen. The widget board may appear blank. By having multiple monitors, the content of the widgets can get out of sync. With the taskbar centered on the left, we may not see the temperature.

Voice access: Some commands, such as “select that” or “remove that” may not work correctly. Recognition of some punctuation marks, such as @, may not be correct.



Little by little, Windows 11 is taking shape. But we will not see any more changes or corrections until early 2022, when you continue the development of the system with the next build.