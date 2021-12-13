The first of the novelties that we find in this new Windows 11 update is, finally, the possibility of using Spotlight as desktop background . We remember that Spotlight are the random backgrounds of landscapes and objects that are used in the lock screen of the operating system that, finally, we will be able to enjoy as desktop background.

Let’s see what are the expected news that have come with this new build of the system.

The new build 22518 of Windows 11 It comes as a considerably large update. This is available to all Insider users targeted within the DEV development channel, the most advanced, but the most unstable at the same time. To install this version we just have to be signed in to this channel, and look for new updates in Windows Update.

We can activate this new option from the Windows 11 customization options, and when we activate it, a new icon will appear on the desktop. From this icon we can select the photos we like or go to the next photo on the list. If we do not change the background, each of the photos will last 24 hours on our PC, just like the images on the PC’s lock screen.

Another novelty that we are going to find in this new version of Windows 11 is related to desktop widgets. Until now, we can all see an icon on the taskbar, to the right of the start menu, from which we can launch this add-on panel. Microsoft is going to add a new icon, to the right of the taskbar, where it will show us the temperature it is doing (as in Windows 10) but which, when clicked, will open this new widget panel.

Third, we will finally be able to control the computer with our voice thanks to Voice Access. This new accessibility function will allow all types of users (especially those with disabilities) to control the PC by speaking and writing text with their voice. Among many other functions, we will be able to open and switch between applications, browse the web and read and create mail. Of course, at the moment it is only available in the United States, although it will reach the rest of the world as time goes by.

Another interesting novelty, for those users who use the Windows Subsystem for Linux, is the possibility of being able to download and activate WSL from the Microsoft Store. In this way, if writing the command «wsl.exe –install» is too complicated for us, we can do the same by downloading a simple app from the store to leave our system ready and functional. In addition, some additional parameters have been included to the previous command, such as “–no-launch”, in order to have more control over WSL.

Bugs fixed in Windows 11

After the long list of news that we have just seen, Microsoft has also taken the opportunity to release a series of corrections with build 22518 for its operating system. These are:

Taskbar: Explorer.exe no longer crashes when having websites pinned to the taskbar.

Seeker: Windows no longer have an invisible frame that consumes CPU on the PC when searching from the browser. As we move through the items in the recent searches drop-down menu, when using accessibility features we will now have more information about the tools. Improved visibility of text in recent search drop-down menus. The Recent Search drop-down menu now has an accessible name when using a screen reader. Fixed an issue that caused the search icon to become a strange character when using the Chinese language. Fixed various performance issues when using the search engine. Detection of pressed keys is improved when opening startup and searching directly. The options “Run as administrator” and “Open file location” reappear in the browser.

File Browser: Mitigated a problem that prevented adding some network drives that had a Media Player as a source. Fixed an issue that caused a file to be compressed with a blank icon. When you right-click on a folder, close it, and reopen it, explorer.exe should no longer crash. Removed some unexpected characters in dialog when moving folders from one user account to another location. When right-clicking on .htm files with the explorer, the icon next to Edge should now appear within the “Open with” options. Fixed an issue that could cause the input icons of some apps, such as Windows Terminal, to be invisible. Improved the consistency of the background color of the command bar and drop-down menus in contrast modes. Performance improvements in file explorer.

Entry: The Win + keyboard shortcut. To open the emoji selection, when searching and going back, the search is now automatically cleared. Reliability improvements and other fixes in IME keyboards. The keyboard focus will now be correct when using the Windows + keyboard shortcut. . When customizing the family emoji, it should no longer be discarded when clicking on a blank space. When selecting a custom family emoji, the customization interface should no longer automatically open. Speech typing (Win + H) should show a pop-up window when no text box is selected.

Windows: Fixed issue that prevented snapshot groups from updating in real time from task view.

Settings: Fixed the issue that crashed the Settings window when opening the language options. Fixed some issues on the text entry page within customization. Searching for the word “Widgets” should now return us to the corresponding configuration page.

Others: Fixed the error “SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION”. Fixed error ‘The build you are trying to install has Flight Signed. To continue with the installation, please enable flight signing »when upgrading from previous builds. Adjusted the boot icon, appearing off-center. Fixed an issue displaying names in the UAC. Fixed an issue with the narrator. Fixed a crash on OOBE login and various PIN reset issues. The acrylic effect should work normally again. Mitigated an issue that caused a “Something went wrong” error to appear when stopping a recording.



These fixes are exclusive to this build, although Microsoft advises that some of them could be made to the stable version of the operating system through a normal cumulative update.

Known bugs in build 22518

In addition to all the bugs fixed, which are not few, Microsoft has also updated the list of known bugs in build 22518, bugs that will be fixed in future compilations:

General: Investigating why DWM crashes when using certain applications. It is impossible to log in to some apps, such as the Feedback Hub.

Beginning: In some cases it is not possible to write in the search engine at the beginning. It can be easily solved by pressing “Win + R”, closing the dialog box and voila.

Taskbar: When changing the input method, the taskbar may flicker. The network icon sometimes disappears on the taskbar. With multiple monitors, right-clicking on the PC date and time will crash explorer.exe.

Seeker: When you click on the search icon on the taskbar, the search panel may not open.

Settings: When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators are not correct.

Widgets: When changing the alignment of the taskbar, the widgets icon may disappear. The widget panel may not have the correct resolution when opened on another monitor. The Widgets dashboard may be temporarily blank. The links may not open properly when opening the widget panel. If we have multiple monitors, it is possible that the widgets get out of sync.

Voice Access: Voice access is not fully supported by screen readers, such as Narrator. Some commands for creating text may not work as expected. You cannot use the “Windows + L” keyboard shortcut by voice to lock the PC. Recognition of some punctuation marks and symbols, such as @, is not accurate.



All these errors will be solved as time passes until, finally, Windows 11 is a much more complete and stable system than what we received last October.