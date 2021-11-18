This new version of the operating system has focused on bringing users several new options related to the customization of the operating system. In this way, for example, users who install it will be able to find a total of 13 new themes available for the system touch keyboard. These topics can be found in the Settings> Personalization section, and if we use these keyboards we will surely appreciate it.

Not that this new build 22504 of Windows 11 is one of the largest that we have seen, but it does have a series of important changes and improvements, which we will see in detail below.

Although Microsoft has just launched its new Windows 10 21H2, the company is still working at full capacity on Windows 11. And proof of this is that, since the launch of the new OS, the development of Windows 10 has gone into the background, ceasing to receive Insider updates with news and going to have a development much more focused on maintenance and debugging.

Continuing with what is related to customization, Microsoft has also included a very curious function, and that is that, from now on, we will be able to customize some emojis. For example, we can search for family or couple emojis, and customize the face or skin color of each of the emoji components.

Other changes that we can find in this new Windows 11 Insider build are:

The keyboard shortcut WIN + Alt + K allows us to change the mute icon on the taskbar.

The emoji search engine is now more flexible when searching for keywords with diacritics.

.NET Framework 4.8.1 is here with native support for ARM64.

The Settings> System> Sound section now shows a warning when the mic is locked from the privacy options.

New installations will have the tactile indicator disabled.

Applications will always open maximized when using the tablet position on small screens (11 inches or less).

Finally, the new look for the «Your phone» app starts reaching some users with this build. Will it finally gain popularity among users?

There are not many news, but there are some interesting changes. And most importantly, changes that have been requested by the user community to feel more comfortable working with the new OS.

Bugs fixed

Of course, as it was not going to be less, Windows 11 has also arrived with a significant number of bugs, errors and problems corrected. Let’s see them.

Beginning: Fixed an issue that caused icons to not display correctly in the recommended section of the start menu. If the start menu is opened, and the shortcut Shift + F10 is pressed, the drop-down menu will now be correctly aligned.

Taskbar: Fixed an issue that caused explorer.exe to crash if there was a problem charging the battery icon. Applied various changes so that the taskbar clock updates reliably and does not have errors or problems. Even now it is updated when using Remote Desktop. Mitigated an issue that caused the taskbar date and time to be cut off on one side. Low or critical battery warnings will now be aligned with the battery icon instead of using the default properties for the warning. Right-clicking on the date and time in the taskbar will now close the notification center if it is open in order to see the context menu.

Entry: The keyboard lights should work again. Improved search for emojis by keywords. Fixed an issue when searching IME keyboards. Fixed a bug that could cause that when searching for an emoji, only a GIF would appear repeating itself over and over again. Mitigated an issue that caused IME keyboards to not work with some games. If we are recording the voice with Windows + H, and we pause, it should now resume listening when speaking again more precisely. Fixed some inconsistencies between the listening status and the status of the mic icon in voice typing. Text should no longer be duplicated when moving the caret in voice typing.

Windows: Selecting instant layout options should no longer randomly place windows on other monitors.

Settings: Brightness and volume controls should no longer randomly become invisible. Fixed an issue that prevented manually changing the active hours setting. Fixed an issue that could cause the touch keyboard to hover over the password box when connecting to a network.

Other fixes: Fixed a scaling issue that caused the update request dialog to hang. Improved the position of the context menu when right-clicking in the lower corner. Mitigated several problems with TCP / IP that could cause errors when reactivating the equipment. Fixed an issue where high priority notifications, such as alarms, would be dismissed.



These corrections belong to the new build 22504 of Windows 11. However, Microsoft advises that some of them could also reach the final version of the operating system, the one released on October 5, 2021, through a cumulative patch.

Errors pending to be solved

Of course, Microsoft has also updated the list of known bugs and bugs in the operating system, bugs that are already under follow-up and will be fixed soon. These are:

General: The message ‘The build you are trying to install has Flight Signed. To continue with the installation, please enable flight signing »still appears to some users. Error 0x80070002 that prevents us from installing new versions or updates is being investigated. Some users may encounter error 0xc1900101-0x4001c when installing this build, which reverts the changes. There is no solution at the moment for this, so if we find it, we must pause the updates.

Beginning: There may be problems searching from the start menu. If this is our case, we must open the execution box with the shortcut WIN + R, and close it. it should work again now.

Taskbar: The taskbar flickers when switching between input methods.

Windows: Moving the mouse back and forth between different desktops while the task view is active can cause the thumbnails and content area to shrink unexpectedly.

Seeker: After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the panel may not open. The only solution is to restart the explorer process.



How to install build 22504

This new update is now available to all users targeted within the Windows 11 Insider Dev channel through Windows Update. To install it, we simply have to look for new updates through Windows Update, where this new build will appear and from where we can download and install it. The installation process will take several minutes, and the PC will have to restart several times, as usual.

Microsoft also indicates that next week, coinciding with Thanksgiving, there will be no new Insider build, so we will have to wait two weeks to receive the next operating system update.