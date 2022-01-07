Little by little, with each update, the operating system eliminates many of these errors in order to offer users the best possible experience. And so, after a short hiatus for Christmas, Microsoft has resumed Insider development of Windows 11 with a new update. Let’s see what it includes.

Despite having gone through its corresponding Insider period during which users assisted Microsoft with development and debugging, Windows 11 has reached all users with a large number of bugs (many of them concerning), as well as with some limited functions (such as interactions with the taskbar) that do not do much more than complicate the day-to-day with the operating system.

What’s new and changed in build 22526

This new Insider update is focused, above all, on correcting bugs and errors detected in the system. However, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to include some new functions within the system, as well as to experiment with some other changes.

The first of the novelties that we come across experiments with display Alt + Tab menu in window form instead of full screen. A simple change that seeks to simplify the general operation of the system a bit but does not affect the daily life of the users.

Another interesting novelty that we find in this new build is the support for HD audio when Apple AirPods are connected to Windows 10. With this, Microsoft wants to improve the quality of voice calls from the operating system.

Third, Microsoft is adding new directories to the indexer operating system files. In this way, users will be able to find their data more easily from the browser.

And finally, Credential Guard is now enabled by default on Enterprise editions. with both E1 and E5 licenses.

In addition, we cannot forget that Microsoft has also updated the operating system SDK so that developers can continue to work much better with this OS and, little by little, all the programs have been compiled with the Windows 11 SDK to ensure that they work. correctly.

Fixed bugs

In addition to the previous news, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to correct a good number of bugs and errors detected in the system. These faults are:

File Browser: Fixed an issue where, if the file explorer crashed and closed by mistake, the next time it was attempted to open it would not work.

Seeker: Made some changes to fix some bugs in recent searches. Improved the resolution of desktop icons when the scale is greater than 100%.

Spotlight: Spotlight users as wallpaper, the new build should now update photos seamlessly.

Widgets: Fixed a bug in the Widgets panel that caused us to not have the correct resolution when using a second monitor. Addressed an issue that caused the widget panel to appear blank, showing only a button to add new widgets, but nothing else.

Others: Fixed bug checking with “KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED” appearing to remote desktop users upon shutdown or reboot. The Microsoft Store should no longer give problems when trying to install the Web Media Extension with error 0x80073CFB. No more DWM should fail.



These fixes are initially exclusive to build 22526, and should not reach all users. However, as on previous occasions, Microsoft reserves the ability to bring some of these fixes, through a cumulative patch, to users of the RTM version of the system.

Known bugs in Windows 11

In addition to the corrected errors, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to update the list of pending errors to be solved in the operating system. These errors, which will be solved little by little, are:

General: Some users are unable to log into some system apps, such as the Feedback Hub that allows you to report bugs to Microsoft. Restarting the PC should help fix these problems. Microsoft investigates an error message 0x8007012a when trying to update the firmware or drivers of the PC.

Beginning: In some cases it is impossible to write a query when opening the search menu from the beginning. Opening and closing the Run window with the Win + R keyboard shortcut should fix this problem.

Taskbar: When switching input method, the taskbar may flicker. The network icon may disappear from the taskbar when it is supposed to be there. We can fix it temporarily by restarting the explorer.exe process. If we have multiple monitors connected to the PC and we right click on the main task bar, explorer.exe will fail.

Seeker: After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the finder panel might not open. If this happens we should restart the Windows explorer process and reopen it.

Settings: When viewing the list of Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength may not reflect the actual strength. Settings fail when entering System> Display> HDR. The “Bluetooth and devices” menu has a blank entry. The Settings panel crashes and closes when entering some sections, such as installed applications, applications at startup or applications by default.

Widgets: Changing the alignment of the taskbar can make the widget button disappear. When we have multiple monitors, the widget panel doesn’t sync between them. When the taskbar is aligned to the left, some data (such as temperature) is not displayed correctly.

Voice assistance: Some commands, like “Select that” or “Delete that” do not work in some Windows applications. Recognition of some punctuation marks, such as at, are not accurate.



These are the exclusive bugs of Windows 11 build 22526, and will be fixed in the coming weeks as Microsoft releases new images of its new system.