Newells receives Central Córdoba for the Professional League

Newell´s-Central Córdoba, Sarmiento-Banfield and Atlético Tucumán- Defensa y Justicia, the other matches of the day

The Date 22 of the Professional League does not stop and continues its course. In the prelude to the classic between Independiente and Boca, three interesting commitments are carried out: Newells-Central Córdoba, Sarmiento-Banfield and Atlético Tucumán-Defensa y Justicia.

NEWELL’S-CENTRAL CÓRDOBA:

(Fotobaires)

An urgent duel will take place in the Colossus Marcelo Bielsa. Sunk at the bottom of the standings and with no chance of qualifying for any international competition, Newell’s receives Central Córdoba from Santiago del Estero. The referee is Fernando Espinoza and is broadcast by TNT Sports.

Leprosy, which has just lost to Arsenal in Sarandí, appears in twentieth place with 23 units and accumulates a total of 34, which positions it as the second worst team of the season. Interim Adrián Taffarel cannot count on central marker Cristian Lema.

The visit, for its part, does not go through a very different present despite accumulating two victories in a row (Sarmiento and Independiente) and an undefeated in four clashes. The santiagueños must continue adding to increase their average, since they only have four institutions below.

Sergio Rondina said during the week that the change in the system suited his team wonders, so the idea of ​​putting the same eleven on the court that faced Avellaneda’s haunts his head.

Trainings:

Newell’s: Ramiro Macagno; Tomás Jacob, Diego Calcaterra, José Canale, Mariano Bíttolo; Julián Fernández, Jerónimo Cacciabue, Pablo Pérez, Nico Castro, Juan Garro and Ignacio Scocco. DT: Adrian Taffarel.

Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero: César Rigamonti; Gonzalo Bettini, Alejandro Maciel, Franco Sbuttoni, Jonathan Bay; Lucas Melano, Cristian Vega, Jesús Soraire, Alejandro Martínez; Claudio Riaño and Milton Giménez. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Stadium: Colossus Marcelo Bielsa

Referee: Fernando Espinoza placeholder image

Television: TNT Sports

SARMIENTO-BANFIELD:

Another clash of teams shipwrecked at the bottom of the table will take place in the Eva Peron. Sarmiento de Junín and Banfield seek to overcome and climb positions before the end of the tournament. The referee is Ariel Penel and televisa Fox Sports Premium.

The local, after three consecutive defeats (Arsenal, Central Córdoba and Boca) and without Mario Sciacqua as coach, must get up as soon as possible to increase their average and not suffer consequences next season. With 23 points he is in 19th place and accumulates a total of 35 points, which positions him as the third worst cast of the year and far from the international cup positions.

El Taladro, beyond the improvement that it showed since the arrival of Diego Davobe, has just lost at home to Aldosivi and has not managed to break away from the bottom of the tournament due to only 21 points. However, although they only accumulate 41 units, those from the South have secured a ticket to the next Copa Sudamericana thanks to the runner-up in the Maradona Cup.

Trainings:

Sarmiento: Manuel Vicentini; Martín García, Nicolás Bazzana, Brian Salvareschi, Gabriel Alanís; Federico Bravo; Sergio Quiroga, Gervasio Núñez, Federico Paradela; Luciano Gondou and Jonatan Torres. DT: Martin Funes.

Banfield: Facundo Cambeses; Emanuel Coronel, Alexis Maldonado, Luciano Lollo, Gustavo Canto; Giuliano Galoppo, Nicolás Domingo, Joel So Señora; Agustín Urzi, Ramiro Enrique and Juan Álvarez. DT: Diego Dabove.

Stadium: Eva Peron

Referee: Ariel penel

Television: Fox Sports Premium

ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN-DEFENSE AND JUSTICE:

Defense and Justice wants to extend its good moment against Atlético Tucumán

Opposites attract. In the stadium Monumental José Fierro, a downtrodden Atlético Tucumán will try to cut the slump before an intoned Defense and Justice that will try to settle in the international competition zone. From 7.15pm on Fox Sports Premium. The referee will be Andrés Gariano.

The Dean It comes from three consecutive defeats (Platense, Racing and Rosario Central) and has not won five games, which places it in 23rd place with only 21 points and with a total of 39 in the Annual Table, 10 from the positions that provide a place in some international competition. The tucumanos, since the arrival of Pablo Guiñazú, have not yet achieved victory.

Those of Florencio Varela are the other side of the coin, (4th, with 37) and accumulate 49 points, which allows them to be the last classified to the next South American Cup. However, Sebastián Beccacece’s men cannot relax, since Gimnasia (yesterday he beat Talleres) and two over Racing (tomorrow visit River) is with the same units.

Probable formations:

Atlético Tucumán: Cristian Lucchetti; Felipe Campos, Marcelo Ortiz, Camilo Albornoz, Gabriel Risso Patron; Ciro Rius, Franco Mussis, Cristian Erbes, Ramiro Ruiz Rodríguez; Oscar Benítez and Cristian Menéndez. DT: Pablo Guiñazú.

Defense and Justice: Ezequiel Unsain; Nicolás Tripicchio, Adonis Frías, Nazareno Colombo, Marcelo Benítez; Kevin Gutiérrez, Gabriel Hachen; Francisco Pizzini, Walter Bou and Carlos Rotondi; and Miguel Merentiel. DT: Sebastian Beccacece.

Stadium: Monumental José Fierro

Referee: Andres Gariano

Hour: 19.15

Television: Fox Sports Premium

Positions table: