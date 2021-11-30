11/29/2021 at 8:55 PM CET

Artur Lopez

The Newcastle united looking for a sports kick in the winter market to soar. The ‘magpies’ are bottoms in the Premier League with six points and still do not know the victory after 13 games. The acquisition of the club by a Saudi fund made the entity the richest club in the world. For this reason, there have been dozens of possible signings in the media.

The last of them has already sounded for several clubs in the English League. Kieran Trippier rejected Manchester United, once already acclimatized to Madrid with the Spanish League under his arm. On this occasion, it is Newcastle who is interested in taking over the services of the Atlético de Madrid side. The Englishman, providential in the last LaLiga 2020/21 championship, left six assists in the domestic championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle would like to reinforce the defensive plot with the English international. The set coach by Eddie Howe is the team with the greatest defensive fragility in the Premier, with 29 goals conceded. Without a doubt, the 31-year-old defender would exponentially raise the level of the ‘magpies’ behind, in addition to providing experience and veterancy.

Trippier is in full recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered against Valencia on November 7. He is scheduled to return against Real Madrid in the derby for the LaLiga leadership on December 12.