

Dec 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM CET



If someone in Old trafford I could contemplate an exit from Edinson cavani this winter market, the party of Newcastle It will have put the idea out of their minds. The Uruguayan saved the Manchester United of a horrible game against the ‘magpies’. Cavani came into the break, with the Red Devils trailing on the scoreboard, looking for three chances and scoring a goal. Still it was not enough, and had to appear From Gea to avoid a major catastrophe.

TO Ralf rangnick He has a lot of work to do. The dizzying football and the suffocating pressure that the German coach wants to impose ended in an absurdity in Newcastle, especially in the first half. It didn’t help that Saint-Maximin will hit them at the first change, after a mistake of Varane. The French winger wriggled between United’s rear until half falling, a thread from the squad of From Gea.

United did not link anything and suffered on defense. Maguire showed its seams again, and neither Fred neither McTominay managed to stop the cons of Saint-Maximin and Joelinton. So much was the blockade that Rangnick took action at halftime, knocking out Sancho and Cavani.

They both improved United at the restart. Sancho generated the center of the first Cavani ad. Along the way, De Gea pulled out a great hand at Saint-Maximin, a local error that Cavani eventually punished. The Uruguayan hunted another cross into the area to finish off the ball to the back of the net. Pure instinct to the Uruguayan, far superior to a missing person Cristiano Ronaldo in Newcastle.

The draw calmed United at times, but fueled Newcastle’s desire for revenge in the final stretch. With those of Rangnick totally divided on the field, the ‘magpies’ had the victory in their boots, but the sticks and De Gea took it away. First Murphy shot the base of the post, and then Almiron came across a prodigious hand of the Spanish meta to little for the end to leave the tie in the marker, a point that does not know well to anybody, but that probably does justice for all.