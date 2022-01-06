To this day The Elder Scrolls Online continues to be one of the best MMORPGs that exist and that has the privilege of having a huge community of players, hence Bethesda and ZeniMax want to continue offering them new experiences to live, as they have well advanced in a cinematic trailer.

In the video in question that they have published, it is anticipated the arrival of new content for this 2022 with a new chapter and as many DLCs that will be distributed over the next few months, so it looks like this year will be the most interesting for fans.

What they have dropped is that they will reveal new lands to explore, new dangers to face, and stories never seen before in the vast and growing world of The Elder Scrolls Online. To know the details of all this, you will touch wait until january 27, the day on which a live broadcast will take place.

The broadcast will take place through the Bethesda Twitch channel from 9:00 p.m. in Spain (2:00 p.m. in CDMX). And if you want a greater incentive not to miss the appointment, all who stop by the presentation will receive in exchange the Barnacle-Back Coral Crab mascot and an Ouroboros Crown Crate for the simple fact of seeing what is announced.