New Zealand has set its sights on making it the first large smoke-free country. The Labor Government consulted the public, who gave their approval, and since then they have been preparing a plan presented today and which only has to go through the legislative process, which is expected to pass without obstacles before the end of 2022. No young person today will be able to legally buy tobacco from 2025.

Smokefree 2025 is the name that the measure has received. Any New Zealander who is 14 years old or younger today will never be able to buy tobacco within their territory. In addition, the legal age to smoke will increase each year, so that when these citizens are 25, 30 or 55 years old, they will not be able to acquire the substance either: they will be prohibited from consuming it for life, becoming the desired “free” generation. smoke ”. The elderly will be able to buy tobacco, so those who are smokers today will not be affected by the veto.

One measure accompanied by others. Smoking will be “unaffordable and inaccessible,” officials say. To the aforementioned limitation of consumption to the new generations, other important obstacles are added to today’s addicts: the legal amount of nicotine present in current packs will be lowered to very low levels (just enough, they say, to alleviate the monkey). it will reduce the number of outlets and increase taxes to fund addiction services. At the moment, yes, the law does not contemplate restricting vaping, when, according to surveys, this is a much more widespread practice among today’s youth than smoking.

Social campaign. The smoking rate of the Kiwi population is 11.6%, but if we go to the Maori and Pacific Islander populations, the rates rise to 29 and 18% respectively. Ayesha Verrall, Minister of Food Security, explained that “non-Maori live on average eight years longer than Maori New Zealanders, and two and a half years of that gap is due to tobacco use.” New Zealand, like almost all countries, has been applying traditional formulas for years in its war against tobacco, such as a price increase, which has led that population, which also tends to be poorer, has to invest more of your money to support the addiction. All this would justify, according to the Government, its battery of more extreme measures.

What about smuggling? With the ban on all youth to be able to buy tobacco in perpetuity, New Zealand becomes the country with the most restricted tobacco industry in the world only behind Bhutan, where the sale of cigarettes is also prohibited. Despite the ban, tobacco is still present among the youth of this Himalayan kingdom and smuggling is the most common. In fact, in 2020 the authorities temporarily lifted the veto to eliminate illegal and uncontrolled border trafficking by COVID-19.

Of course, the geography of these two regions of the world is not the same, but the reality is that the black market appears even in countries where tobacco is not completely prohibited, but begins to break when availability or price are not attractive enough for the demand levels. The conservative opposition has not kept its criticism waiting and ventures a resounding failure.