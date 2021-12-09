New Zealand just announced the proposal of what would become a anti-tobacco law unmatched anywhere in the world. And it is that in it it is established that, from 2026, the age below which smoking is prohibited would increase from year to year, according to EFE.

Right now he is 18 years old. And so it will remain until then. However, on that date it will go to 19 and so little by little, making increasingly restrictive the possibility of using tobacco for the new generations of New Zealanders.

And it is not the only novel point of this anti-smoking law. This also already includes other initiatives, such as selling only tobacco with low nicotine concentration. With this, it is intended that less than 5% of the inhabitants of the oceanic country smoke by 2025 and that those who are 14 years old when the law comes into force can never smoke. New Zealand has undoubtedly decided to bet big.

For a smoke-free New Zealand

Today, one in four cancer deaths in New Zealand it is related to tobacco. And these percentages are even more powerful in the Maori population, in which 30% of women are smokers. Furthermore, smoking is believed to kill there more than 5,000 people a year.

These are the reasons that have led the government of Jacinda ardern to establish a extremely restrictive anti-smoking law. So were its anti-COVID measures and thanks to them it is currently one of the countries with the lowest incidence. Will the same happen with the anti-smoking law? Only time will tell. But let’s see what it is and what reactions it has generated.

Unsplash

No smoking: a highly controversial anti-smoking law

Before the gradual increase in the age up to which smoking will be prohibited, other measures.

The most important are the reduction in the number of establishments that will be able to sell a tobacco that, in addition, must have very low nicotine levels. In this way, only 500 stores nationwide they will have permission to carry out these sales.

Only about 500 establishments will be able to sell tobacco throughout the country

The anti-smoking law will not take effect immediately, so that retailers can change their market strategies and stop depending on the sale of tobacco, as explained to Daily mail the New Zealand Minister of Health, Ayesha verrall.

What will not change will be the consumption of electronic cigarettes, as it is considered less dangerous than conventional tobacco. This is a decision that contradicts that of some recent scientific studies, although perhaps a necessary intermediate step so as not to arouse more antipathies than those that are already awakening.

And it is that the announcement of the new anti-smoking law has not been very well received, both among smokers, of course, and among certain opposition political parties. They have especially shown their discontent since ACT, a right-wing party, whose spokespersons have expressed concern for the people who are already addicted to tobacco in New Zealand. In addition, they point out that all this could boost the sale of cigarettes on the black market. And they add that, for them, a state that acts as a “babysitter” will never be effective in solving a problem.

They do not think the same from the government, which at the moment has not given much more information about its surveillance plan. For now we only know that establishments that violate the regulations would face fines of between NZ $ 500 and NZ $ 1,000, equivalent to about 831-1,663 euros. Undoubtedly, New Zealand’s restrictive policy aimed at improving the health of its citizens is once again causing a buzz around the world. Who knows? Perhaps, if your plan goes ahead, other countries will want to take it as an example.