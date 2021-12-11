Laws restricting the advertising and sale of tobacco apply around the world, but New Zealand is banning it entirely, with the goal of obtaining the first smoke-free generation in its history.

The tobacco kills millions of people a year around the world, in addition to generating billions of euros in healthcare costs.

Incompressible, it is a price that smokers themselves, as well as the states, are willing to pay. One of the great absurdities of humanity.

New Zealand has decided to end this vicious cycle. As reported by the media Stuff, The New Zealand government has announced a smoking ban for all citizens born after 2008.

Buying guide with which you will learn what an aroma diffuser can bring to your life, how it works and the details you should pay attention to.

“We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, so we are criminalizing the sale or supply of tobacco products for smoking to new cohorts of young people.“, explained the doctor of the New Zealand Ministry of Health, Ayesha Verrall.

“People who are 14 years old or younger when the law takes effect will never be able to legally buy tobacco“, he stressed at the press conference.

Contrary to the alcohol laws, which prohibit the sale to minors under 18 or 21 years old, depending on the country, but it is allowed from that age, This anti-smoking law applies for life.

That is to say, those born after 2008 will never be able to buy tobacco in their entire life. The goal is to lead to a smoke-free generation, which in the end will be the only existing one, when the generation of smokers disappear.

Buying a humidifier can be the way to improve the health of your home, but different types are sold. We show you how they work and the best models. Read: You will be able to install Windows 11 on your computer, even if you don't meet the requirements | Technology

As a complement to this prohibition, New Zealand recognizes that “quitting smoking is very difficult“That is why it is going to increase health treatments and support programs for smokers.

The small island country, of just over 5 million, becomes a pioneer of tobacco prohibition, along with other more testimonial cases, such as The Vatican.

It will be a controversial and complicated law to apply, because experience in other countries indicates that banning drugs usually doesn’t work well. Even in some places like the United States they tend to the contrary, with the legalization of marijuana.

Surely many countries are closely following the application of this law that bans tobacco in New Zealand, to apply it in their own territories.