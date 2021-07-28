EFE.- Starting Friday, New York City will offer those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 at a municipal center an incentive of $ 100, as announced by the mayor, Bill de Blasio.

The measure seeks to give a new push to the immunization campaign in the Big Apple, which right now is close to 10 million doses administered, but which in recent weeks has seen the pace decrease.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

According to the most recent official data, 54.4% of the population of New York (about 8.3 million people) is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a percentage that rises to 65.5% if only one takes into account To adults.

De Blasio, in a press conference, insisted that vaccination is the only way to guarantee the recovery of the city and defended the importance of this type of economic incentive to encourage all citizens.

“In the vaccination centers run by the city, when you take the first dose (…) you will receive $ 100,” said the mayor when announcing this program, which will start on Friday.

New York has previously offered numerous incentives of various kinds to boost vaccinations, including everything from $ 5 million prize drawings to free hamburgers and fries.

Follow the information about the world in our international section

The delivery of cash is not new in the United States either, since it has been used by other cities to promote their vaccination campaigns, especially as a result of the slowdown that has been seen in recent months, once the people most interested in protect themselves they had already received their doses.

In recent days, New York and other localities and states have also begun to enact orders for municipal employees to be vaccinated or, if they refuse, to undergo weekly tests for covid-19 before the advance of the delta variant, which is causing infections to rise again with force.