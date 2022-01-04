According to a source consulted by the New York Times, James’ citation of two of Trump’s children was presented on December 1.

Last month it emerged that the attorney general he had requested to question the former president under oath, But until now it was not known that James ‘office, which has been conducting a civil investigation into the activities of the Trumps’ real estate company for at least three years, was also seeking to interview Ivanka and Donald Jr.

A third son of Trump, Eric Trump, he was already interrogated in October 2020 for the same case, shortly before the presidential elections that his father lost.

Both Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka have been heavily involved in their father’s company, the Trump Organization, which each of them joined shortly after finishing college.

When Trump was appointed president of the United States in January 2017, he delegated control of the company to Donald Jr and Eric, as well as to the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

James’ investigations try to determine if Trump’s company inflated the value of its assets in order to obtain bank loans and in parallel reduced that same value with the intention of paying less taxes.

The investigation, however, is civil, so in any case it could not bring criminal charges against the Trumps.