New York presents its new 'Little Island' and is now open to the public

New York just opened Little Island, a green space on the Hudson River at the height of 13th Street and the old Pier 54, on the west side of Manhattan.

The solar, now known as Little island, emerges from the water as if it were an illustrated book and was a gift to the city, by the businessman and media man, Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The construction cost of the magnificent green site was $ 260 million, and was designed by Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects in collaboration with the British firm Heatherwick Studio.

Little Island boasts nearly a square acre of an abundant mix of green space and beautiful views at the top.

It has a park, with around de 400 different species of flora they have found a new home.

It is worth saying that the Little Island it is not just a space to enjoy a New York sunset, but its facilities also include an outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate more than 700 people.

It also has a Smaller performance venue with a capacity of 200 and a main stage that houses around 3,500.

History says that when Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, Pier 54 was destroyed, far from its peak.

Although the authorities allowed its deterioration, what the area had before Little Island was conceived were sOnly the structural remains of the old dock, which “jutted” out of the river.

Thus it was that Little Island was inspired by those remains, and the architects sought to design the new structure around the existing pilings, that emerged as concrete columns that today extend out of the water.

“By merging as they meet, these individual piles make up the topography of the park,” says the description of the work on the island’s website, which also displays its schedule of artistic activities.

“The resulting design was developed as a repeating column system, each of which forms a generous pot at the top ”. The planters are then connected to form a singular and cohesive landscape, indicates the brief of the construction.

The talks, performances, festivals and tours scheduled to take place “They are only for the pleasure of the people, it has no other purpose”, says Diller.

This “it doesn’t cure cancer, but it’s pretty good for the spirit of the life. Just in time for the reopening of the city also this summer ”, added the media mogul.

In this sense, the day before it was announced in NYC Free Festival, to be held from August 11 to September 5, as the culmination of the NYC PopsUp, which is four weeks of free programming with more than 460 artists and 160 performances, including two different shows each night.

The event, provides a total of up to 7 free events, 5 days a week and for free performances, they can be reserved at littleisland.org starting today.

It is worth saying that the festival celebrates, supports and empowers artists to exhibit their work, as creators and curators.

The general artistic direction of the NYC Free comes from the producer of Mikki Shepard, who worked with Shoham Arad, Trina DasGupta, Georgiana Pickett and Eleanor Wallace, among others.

The event will begin with a moving performance of the play 4’33 “ by John Cage from 1952, performed by students from the Third Street Music School Settlement and conducted by pianist Adam Tendler.

Photos LittleIsland.org

