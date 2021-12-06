“In New York we have decided to make a preventive attack and really do something bold to stop the growth of COVID and the dangers it is causing us all. Today we are going to announce a pioneering measure in the nation,” de Blasio said on the network of MSNBC television.

He specified that all “private sector workers in New York are subject to the obligation to be vaccinated as of December 27,” which affects some 184,000 companies and businesses.

Likewise, as of December 14, minors between the ages of 5 and 11 will have to have received at least one dose of the vaccine in order to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities such as sports, bands, orchestras and dance.

And as of December 27, New Yorkers over 12 years of age “will have to show two doses of the vaccine” to be able to enter public places such as restaurants and theaters, he said.

In the interview, the mayor expressed his concern about the omicron variant, on which he considered that there is “community transmission” in the big city, which represents “additional challenges” in the face of the current spread of the delta variant in the winter season and of family reunions.

“The vaccine is the only way out of this pandemic,” said the mayor who ends his term on December 31 and will be replaced by Eric Adams, elected at the polls on November 2.

The omicron variant was already circulating in Europe before being reported in South Africa

At least 89% of adults and more than 125,000 children between the ages of 5 and 12 living in New York have received at least one dose of any of the available vaccines, while 94% of city workers are vaccinated .

The mayor’s office had already made vaccination mandatory for city officials, as well as private school employees and minors.

New York, the largest city in the United States, was particularly hit by the pandemic in 2020 with at least 34,000 deaths.

The presence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is confirmed in at least 15 states in the country, including New York.

With information from AFP and EFE