The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

After waiting for more than a year, the best international jazz returns to “El Cantoral”. The concerts that under the participation of DeQuinta Producciones and supported by Jazz at Lincoln Center, take place periodically in this important forum in the Mexican capital, are resumed. This new beginning will be starred by the trumpeter Etienne Charles this Saturday, November 13 at 8:30 p.m.

This series of concerts had been held without interruption since 2013 with the aim of strengthening the jazz scene in Mexico and creating an extracurricular educational offer to contribute to the formation of new audiences and the promotion of this musical genre. Thus, on the stage of the Roberto Cantoral Cultural Center, many members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra have performed, constituting a plethora of musical talents.

In this new cycle that begins with the Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles and his quartet this Saturday, November 13, there will be excellent concerts. In the program the trio of Yotam Silbertein are already indicated on December 4. By January 29, 2022, Emmet Cohen’s trio. On February 26, Sara Gazarek will perform with her quartet. On March 26 Isaiah Thompson with his quartet and will be accompanied by Julian Lee and on April 30 Charles Turner & Uptown Swing.

For now, for this Saturday, and as is customary in this cycle of New York Jazz all Stars, there will be a didactic conference at 5:00 p.m., in which a group formed in the advanced workshops for jazz performers will also participate, derivatives of this series of concerts. The student musicians will present their work in the framework of this conference. This group is made up of Pablo Castro on piano, Néstor Pérez on guitar, José Pablo Flores on Bass and Erubiel Rangel on drums. At the end of the conference, attendees will be able to obtain a 40 percent discount on the cost of their ticket. Registration for the class is done at the reception desk and those interested are suggested to arrive in advance because the capacity is reduced.

Etienne Charles is a musician with extensive knowledge of the New Orleans trumpet tradition and will be joined by Godwin Louis on alto sax, Barry Stephenson on bass and Harvel Nakundi on drums. Without a doubt, a concert not to be missed! EL Cantoral is located in Puente de Xoco, Puerta A, Xoco neighborhood of the Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office, in CDMX. More details in https://www.dequintaproducciones.org.mx/