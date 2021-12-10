EFE.- The Municipal Council of the city of New York approved this Thursday, by 33 votes in favor and 14 against, the granting of the right to vote to immigrants holding a residence card (“Green Card”) or a work permit , a measure that will benefit some 900,000 people.

After four previous attempts over the course of twelve years, it has been the formation of a broad coalition of civil society organizations that has brought this initiative to fruition, councilor Ydanis Rodríguez, author of the project that was finally approved, told EFE. today.

This measure entitles New Yorkers to elect their mayor and councilors, as well as county attorneys, comptroller and ombudsman, but not to participate in state or federal voting.

The list of those who will be able to vote in local elections includes those receiving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, known as “dreamers” and immigrants who benefit from Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Although it was already taken for granted because it had the support of the Democratic majority, the vote aroused great expectation in the previous hours, and the result was highly celebrated by the immigrant defense organizations that gathered at the doors of the municipal council .

With this historic vote, New York – surely the American city with the highest percentage of immigrant population – thus joins twelve other cities that already granted the right to vote to their residents.

