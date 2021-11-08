New York Mayor Elect Eric Adams appears to be doubling down in favor of cryptocurrencies, stating that schools should incorporate the study of cryptocurrencies into their curricula.

In a Nov. 7 interview on CNN’s State of the Union show, Adams described cryptocurrencies as “a new way to pay for goods and services around the world,” and urged local schools to prepare students for “the new way of thinking” that blockchain technology and digital assets entail..

“We must open our schools to teach technology, to teach this new way of thinking.”

Adams also anecdotally observed the surprising unfamiliarity with cryptocurrencies among his young constituents.. “When I was talking about blockchain and Bitcoins, young people on the street stopped and asked me, ‘What is that?'” Said the 61-year-old Democrat.

He also indicated plans to encourage New York businesses to accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment., saying he would “tread carefully” and “do it right.” The mayor-elect He added that New York must remain a “hub for innovation, whatever that innovation may be.”.

Adams’ comments have been met with mixed reactions. by the cryptocurrency community on social media.

The user “nimadows“stated that cryptocurrency studies” should “be incorporated into curricula, ensuring that New Investors Must Be Equipped With “An Open Mind And Sufficient Knowledge” Before Tackling Digital Asset Markets.

Others criticized the proposal; “InnocenceCapit1” characterized cryptocurrencies as “speculative garbage.” Schools should focus on “successfully teaching real math, history, science, language, and financial concepts first”, added.

Invoking the recent critics Adams from Harvard economist Jason Furman, Twitter user “OnlyAPrimate” described the mayor-elect’s recent defense of digital assets as “a bit malicious”, given Adams’s intention to receive his first three mayor’s checks in the form of BTC.

“I really like Eric Adams, but I don’t think it is part of his job to promote a cryptocurrency in which he is going to charge. It seems a bit malicious to me.”, public.

The incoming mayor’s political platform includes the transformation of the city into a cryptocurrency hub. Adams also said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Radio that he plans to explore creating a city cryptocurrency in New York similar to MiamiCoin.

New York would not be the first US city to implement a study program that includes cryptocurrencies. In March of this year, the Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill that asks state education officials to implement a financial education program that includes cryptocurrencies in high schools.

Keep reading: