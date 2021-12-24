As the new year fast approaches, people are thinking about what they can do to make 2022 even better than 2021. With such anticipation for cryptocurrencies in the coming year from government legislators and market action, it’s no wonder some in the crypto industry are making ambitious resolutions for the new year with how they will help improve the cryptocurrency industry. industry.

National governments have taken steps to increase global adoption of blockchain technology through the end of 2021. At the end of the year, the governments of Australia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and the Eastern Caribbean launched, or made public, their plans regarding the currencies. central banks (CBDC). The United States Senate heard testimony from crypto executives in December, and the Thai government committed to issuing a cryptocurrency regulatory framework by 2022.

As for the bull market, no one really knows what will happen. Some analysts believe that the four-year market cycle has been broken, indicating that the bullish rally will continue well into 2022. However, the bearish signals persist despite the strength of Ether (ETH) and altcoins, making a stronger case for the argument that, in this time, things are different.

Several industry participants shared their thoughts with Cointelegraph regarding their New Year’s resolutions. They range from education and inspiration to health issues. They even raised ideas of a GDP of the global metaverse.

Bobby Ong, CoinGecko

Bobby Ong, CoinGecko co-founder, also shared his resolutions for the new year. Like others in the industry, Ong feels that education is one of the keys to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. He told Cointelegraph that his biggest ambition was for the industry to use education to help users keep their digital assets safe.

Your concerns regarding user safety have genuine merit considering that as of December 2021There have been more than $ 149 million in losses due to security breaches at Grim Finance, MonoX, Visor Finance, and AscendEX. At press time, there is still about a week left in the month for other gaps to be revealed. Ong said:

“I hope that more people will educate themselves on cryptocurrency security in 2022. Too many new users have lost cryptocurrencies and NFTs due to bad security practices and I hope that more projects and companies educate their users on best practices.”

He continued on how he believes that cryptocurrency users, both new and experienced, need access to as much information and education as they can get: “Our motivation for doing this is to help users understand the world of cryptocurrencies and we maintain the opinion that everything that can be tokenized will be tokenized. “

Yat Siu, Animoca brands

Animoca co-founder and president Yat Siu expressed his goal of seeing the metaverse niche mature in 2022. His lofty goals for the new year include bringing metaverses to a global scale of recognition that could have evolutionary implications for the market for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

It may be safe to say that the metaverse has come closer to mainstream adoption than ever before thanks in large part to Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. Siu and Animoca, one of the largest investment firms in the NFT and metaverse space, are counting on the continued expansion of those markets.

Animoca had a fantastic 2021, especially in the last months of the year, when the firm increased its treasury value five times from USD 2.9 billion in September to USD 15.9 billion at the end of November. As the latest winner of Deloitte Hong Kong’s Rapid Technology award, Animoca may have the momentum to continue its success into 2022. Siu said his New Year’s resolution was:

“Assist in the construction of an open metaverse with a GDP so significant that closed metaverses are forced to open in the same way that free trade opened the global economy. Where we are no longer defined digitally as ‘users’ but as metaverse citizens with true digital ownership “.

Pradeep Goel, Solve.Care

Below, the CEO of blockchain-based healthcare platform Solve.Care, Pradeep Goel, shared his thoughts on what can be done to improve the crypto space in 2022. The field of telehealth, in which Solve.Care has one foot, saw a 63-fold increase in utilization through 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Specially for geriatric patients and those with low mobility who cannot make regular visits to the doctor, the usefulness of telehealth services developed during the last 20 months through the COVID-19 pandemic. Solve’s position as a leader in crypto-telehealth helped launch the Global Telehealth Exchange and several other services, which Goel hopes will help users get the healthcare services they need. Goel told Cointelegraph:

“It is my wish that in 2022 we see a greater utility and adoption of cryptocurrencies, especially for the healthcare sector. Not only can they be used as a payment currency, but they can also be programmed to streamline and facilitate seamless interactions between stakeholders, such as patients, healthcare providers, government agencies, and insurance companies. ”

Jen Buakew, To The Moon Lab

Jen Buakaew, founder of the growth accelerator To the Moon Lab, hopes that 2022 will make the crypto space more accessible to lay people who want to explore its possibilities. In their experience at cryptocurrency conferences, many people get confused by NFTs that sell for millions of dollars and the technical jargon of industry experts. She said: “These things generally mean nothing to people other than making them feel like the success of cryptocurrencies is unattainable.”

In his opinion, people interested in joining the industry as traders, entrepreneurs or professionals do not have an adequate support system to help them achieve their goals if they decide to join the industry. That lack of support is what she thinks prevents some people from contributing their valuable input in the first place. Buakaew said: