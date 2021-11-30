The Offers for him Black friday are still valid in the PlayStation StoreBut if none of those games caught your eye, then don’t worry, a new batch of sales is now available in this digital store.

2021 is coming to an end, so the New Year’s Deals have been present in the PS Store, and with them, a lot of games both of PS5 like PS4 With discount. There are more than a hundred games on offer, so here we will put some of the most interesting:

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $ 23.99 USD

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition – $ 19.99 USD

– The Medium – $ 37.49 USD

– Dreams – $ 9.99 USD

– Prey – $ 11.99 USD

– Lost in Random – $ 20.09 USD

– Katamari Damacy Reroll – $ 9.89 USD

– Shenmue III – $ 5.99 USD

You will have until December 22 to take advantage of any of these offers. For the complete list we suggest you visit the PS Store of your region.

Editor’s note: There is no doubt that Sony has been spoiling us with all these recent batches of offers and promotions. We have even seen recent games receive some kind of promotion, which while not as important as some others, is still appreciated.

Via: PlayStation