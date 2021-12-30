Nintendo wants to start the year 2022 in style and for this it has enabled the “Happy New Year” promotion in the Nintendo eShop digital store. Thanks to it, players can get hold of a large selection of Nintendo Switch games up to 75% off. The deals, which will be available for a limited time, are available for up to 3,547 games, both single player and multiplayer.

🎉 Celebrate the arrival of the new year like never before! The “Happy New Year” promotion has already started on Nintendo #eShop from #NintendoSwitch, and includes discounts for a wide variety of multiplayer titles. Check them out: https://t.co/u6VHa0CCPo pic.twitter.com/vIPXmnyXaI – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) December 30, 2021

Featured New Years Deals

Mario Golf: Super Rush – was € 59.99, now € 47.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Was € 39.99, now € 27.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2- was € 59.99, now € 39.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World – Was € 59.99, now € 39.99

ARMS – was € 59.99, € 39.99

1-2-Switch – Was € 49.99, now € 34.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – was € 59.99, now € 39.99

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise – Was € 49.99, now € 34.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – was € 39.99, now € 14.79

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – Was € 39.99, now € 2.79

JUST DANCE 2022 – before € 59.99, € 40.19

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch – Was € 39.99, now € 9.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition – Was € 39.99, now € 9.99

Sports Party – Was € 39.99, now € 7.99

Among Us – was € 4.29, now € 3.43

Dragon Ball FighterZ – € 59.99, now € 9.59

Sonic Mania – Was € 19.99, now € 9.99

Overcooked! 2 – was € 16.99, now € 6.79

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – was € 39.99, € 17.99

Sine Mora EX – was € 29.99, now € 0.99

Just Dance 2021 – was € 59.99, € 23.99

Retro Game Pack – was € 4.99, € 0.99

Cuphead – was € 19.99, € 13.99

Super Bomberman R – was € 29.99 m € 4.49

Among the offers that we can find in the eShop we find proposals such as Yoshi’s Crafted World, an individual or company adventure through the most recognized Nintendo platforms. We also found Among Us, which arrived on the hybrid console shortly after PC. Super Bomberman R, Cuphead or The Outer Worlds are other options and the store has been filled with offers for any kind of video game genre.

