Within the Spotify playlists that are dedicated to the sad songs of Taylor Swift, You can not miss “New Year’s Day”. It is about the final theme of the album ‘Reputation’ where the singer returns to her origins by taking the guitar and piano as accompaniment, while using the party of New Year to thank your past and move on into the future.

The eve of New Year It can become distressing and even generates anxiety in people, since it represents the closing of a cycle where achievements are celebrated, as well as the losses that were experienced at this time are lamented. Therefore, it is logical that the American interpreter chose this holiday to end the suffering she went through before the release of her sixth album.

As a bit of context, from the success he achieved with his first 5 albums, Taylor Swift she had to endure sexist comments from the press, as well as conflicts she had with Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian and Kayne West. In fact, these last two characters created a campaign to say that the singer was a liar because she had accepted that the rapper mentioned her in “Famous”, however, it was later proven otherwise.

What does “New Year’s Day” mean, Taylor Swift’s song from the album ‘Reputation’?

“New Year’s Day” It was written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Inspiration is said to have come the day after a New Year’s Eve party at his London residence. According to data from ‘iHeartRadio’, the singer was thinking about how everyone talks and thinks about who you kiss at midnight before New Year.

Although she considered it a romantic action, she thought it would be more meaningful to know who will be by your side on January 1 when the party to receive the New Year is over, so she created a song about lasting love where someone shares a kiss midnight and, in addition, he stays in the morning to start the new cycle at his side.

In addition to that lasting love story, Taylor Swift also brings to the table the anguish generated by the reflection that takes place before the New Year where you cling to people, as well as the good and bad memories lived at this time. Likewise, Tay recognizes that when the ‘parties’ in her life are over and the ‘new year’ begins, those memories are all she will have left to hold on to and learn.