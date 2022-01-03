In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have an old computer that takes a long time to load and the programs are slow, this SSD drive will not only improve it, it will make it look like new to you.

There are millions of old computers in the world that can end up in the trash because they are slow or already have an age in which even an old version of Windows takes a long time to load. The reality is that many of those desktops and laptops can have a second life.

Is Kingston A400 SSD it can be the low-cost product that gives your PC a second chance. Change the hard drive for this 960GB SSD drive for only 82 euros and you will see the result.



The Kingston SSD A400 is one of the best options to speed up a PC thanks to its read-write speed and, above all, its very reasonable price.

Kingston’s unit is very tightly priced and cheaper than most of its competitors with similar capacity.

It is a drive that replaces the old hard drives that many older computers still use. It doesn’t matter if you have a laptop or a desktop computer, as long as you have a SATA III connection you can use it without problem.

The improvement you will get with this SSD will be very remarkable. Achieves a transfer speed of 450 Mb per second.

If you want to find other similar alternatives, you have products like a Crucial MX500 1TB drive per 91.90 euros or Samsung 870 QVO SSD 1TB per 99.34 euros.

But right now the best option is this Kingston A400 960 GB for only 82.49 euros.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 month free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.