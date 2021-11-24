A while ago we were talking about the Xiaomi TV Q1E televisions, which are a review of the company’s first QLED model, the Xiaomi TV Q1. These new models arrive with quite interesting news, and thanks to the event held today by Xiaomi Spain, we can confirm that the televisions are already in our country.

TVs They will arrive in two sizes, a 55-inch and a 75-inch. In addition to the diagonal of its panel, there are other differences among them that are worth mentioning, such as its refresh rate. Below these lines we leave you with the complete specifications table for each model.

Xiaomi TV Q1E

XIAOMI TV Q1E 75 ” XIAOMI TV Q1E 55 ” PANEL QLED with 192 local dimming zones, with 1,000 nits of brightness (100% NTSC, 95% DCI-P3, 99% BT 709) 8-bit QLED + FRC with 1,000 nits of brightness (103% NTSC, 97% DCI-P3) RESOLUTION 4K UHD 4K UHD FREQUENCY 120Hz MEMC 60Hz MEMC PROCESSOR MediaTek MT9611 MediaTek MT9611 GPU Mali G52 MP2 Mali G52 MP2 RAM 2 GB 2 GB STORAGE 32GB eMMC 32GB eMMC OS Android TV 10 (compatible with more than 7000 apps) Miracast / Chromecast support Android TV 10 (compatible with more than 7000 apps) Miracast / Chromecast support CONNECTIONS HDMI x 3 compliant with eARC USB 2.0 x 2 Ethernet / LAN 100mbps x1 CI Slot x 1 HDMI x 3 compliant with eARC USB 2.0 x 2 Ethernet / LAN 100mbps x1 CI Slot x 1 SOUND 30W stereo speakers (2x15w)

Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2

Dolby Audio

Support for DTS-HD 30W stereo speakers (2x15w)

Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2

Dolby Audio

Support for DTS-HD CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0 SUPPORTED TECHNOLOGIES HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG PRICE 1,599 euros 799 euros

The most economical QLED panels of the moment





Although the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 arrived in stores as another alternative within high-end televisions, the Asian manufacturer is consolidated in this sector with a fragmented review in two clear differentiated frameworks. On the one hand, the 75-inch Xiaomi TV Q1E with 120 Hz frequency and FALD backlighting with 192 local dimming zones, and on the other hand, its cheaper 55-inch model, with the same panel, but without FALD and with a 60 Hz frequency.

Both with 4K UHD resolution, these models are also compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG. In addition, they have an improved sound compared to their mid-range brothers, as we find an audio system with up to 30 W of power and compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

As usual by the manufacturer, these televisions continue to bet on Android TV as an operating system, which guarantees us compatibility with a multitude of apps and with Google services. Both have the MediaTek MT9611 chip, the same one used by the Xiaomi TV Q1, and 32 GB of internal storage.

His connections also include his support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, and HDMI ports, incorporating the eARC channel in one of them.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Q1E 75-inch model is now available through the official website and the main usual points of sale at a price of 999 euros. However, this price will not last long, as it is an ‘Early Bird’ promotion, later going to cost 1,599 euros.

As for its 55-inch version, it is already available for purchase at a price of 599 euros, special price that will only be until November 25 at 23:59, date on which it will cost 799 euros.

