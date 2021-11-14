New Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1, the best Xiaomi soundbar to date - Xiaomi news

Under the label #SmartLivingForEveryone Xiaomi has shared the different specifications of what will be its most powerful soundbar ever created, the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1. This device, which represents a breakthrough compared to its past versions, is the company’s first 3.1 model to be Supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual Sound: X.

In the images shared by Xiaomi it is announced that the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 has WiFi compatibility, NFC connectivity and Bluetooth 5. In addition, it has a 430W power.

Beyond its physical appearance, little else is known about the company’s new soundbar, but expected to have an HDMI port, optical and SPDIF input, a wall bracket and a remote control.

The predecessors of the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1

So far, Xiaomi has three sound bars available on the Chinese market: The Redmi Soundbar; with a power of 30W, the Xiaomi Mi TV Soundbar; model that introduced major renovations and compatibility with Google Home, and the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition, a model with a power of 100W, 6 speakers and a 2.1 audio system

It can be said that the new Xiaomi Soundbar takes inspiration from its most recent predecessor, but improves its characteristics by increasing the power to 430W. Something never before seen in Xiaomi sound bars.

Similarly, it seems that the new soundbar will feature six combo speakers, along with a large subwoofer that are capable of transmitting an immersive sensation. Very typical of a 3.1 sound system.

According to the Xiaomi images, the speakers could be distributed in a frontal way, to project the audio forward, in conjunction with two side speakers that push it upwards.

While the new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 looks quite promising, it still wait for the Asian company to make its official presentation to know in depth all its details.