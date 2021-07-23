New Xiaomi POCO F3 GT: features, price and design

An exquisite design focused on gaming

If you were looking for a cheap Xiaomi mobile with excellent performance, you should stop right now. The newit has just been announced and is already consolidated as one of the best launches of the year by the company. It comes just a day after the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, a device with which it shares some other details. The surname GT is not there by chance:with features that it inherits from other high-end and much more expensive gaming devices.

The POCO F3 GT is not hidden: it is designed to enjoy playing. Its design, in addition to a gaming look, It has very special details that place it ahead of other options. The best of its design are the flat frames and the triggers from the side. These will allow you to play different games without having to press on the screen. Each trigger has its own switch to activate or deactivate it.

Its internal design also changes compared to other devices in its price range: it has a larger-than-normal vapor chamber that helps dissipate heat better. As if it were not enough, the camera module It has some LEDs that give it a very attractive futuristic touch.

It is a high-end design in a device with a price that is probably going to surprise you a lot. We have not yet been able to prove it, but its overall appearance seems to ooze quality.

Features of the Xiaomi POCO F3 GT

6.67 inch screen: AMOLED technology Image refresh rate: 120 Hz FullHD + resolution

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200

6 or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

Triple rear camera: 64 MP main sensor 8 MP wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

Metal and glass body

USB C and fingerprint sensor

WiFi, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth …

5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charge

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Its list of features offers a high-end device in almost every aspect. Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 It is a high-end chip released last year with spectacular performance and designed for games. You should not think that just because you have a MediaTek it cannot be a very powerful mobile.

Price of the Xiaomi POCO F3 GT

But the best thing about the device is not its list of features or design, but the price that Xiaomi set. East POCO F3 GT costs 296 euros or 349 dollars to the change in its base version. At the moment it has been announced in India, so it is expected that its price will increase slightly when it reaches the West. Still, it ranks as one of the Xiaomi mobiles with the best quality / price ratio.