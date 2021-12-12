After the Most of the games from the first half of this month of December have landed in the Game Pass catalog, players subscribed to the successful Redmond subscription service are already looking forward to hearing about the new batch of titles that will arrive in the catalog during the final stretch of this year 2021. But while we wait for that to happen, a few hours ago it was announced a new launch game for Xbox Game Pass.

Although, during the post-show of the The Game Awards 2021 gala, it was officially announced A Memoir Blue, a game developed by Cloisters Interactive and published by Annapurna Interactive, that will arrive at launch in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, more specifically the next February 12, 2022.

A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about an elite athlete and the great love between a mother and daughter, developed by Cloisters Interactive. The game’s unique aesthetics, combining hand drawings with 3D art, bring Miriam’s magical and realistic journey to life as she delves into the depths of her memories. A series of scenes combine sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as Miriam finds her inner child again and delves into her love for her mother.