The month of November has already reached its second half, and after the arrival of games like Forza Horizon 5 on the market, the Xbox Game Pass catalog seems to have great news again. Without going any further, Microsoft has revealed what the new Xbox Game Pass games from the second half of November, through a publication in Xbox Wire.

Next, we leave you a brief description, date and platform on which they will be available the new Xbox Game Pass games that you will have the possibility to enjoy during the second half of November 2021. Get ready, because the new batch is full of challenges for the most hardcore players.

All Xbox Game Pass games.

New Xbox Game Pass games announced for the second half of November

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of October 26, 2021

Dead Space (Cloud) – Available Now

When a huge mining ship, the USG Ishimura, encounters a mysterious alien artifact in a remote star system, its communications with Earth are mysteriously cut off. Engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to repair the communications matrix, but arrives to find a living nightmare infected by an ancient alien scourge. Clarke’s mission turns into one of survival as he struggles to save himself and return the artifact.

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) – Available Now

The survival of humanity rests in the hands of those chosen by fate. You are a Gray Guardian, one of the last of an ancient order of Guardians who have defended the lands throughout the centuries. Betrayed by a trusted general in a critical battle, you must hunt down the traitor and bring him to justice in Dragon Age: Origins

Next Space Rebels (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 17

Order some parts online, get your camera, and grow your StarTube channel through rocket tinkering and often wacky challenges! With great fame comes great responsibility, and a sudden wrench on your path to greatness will take you on a journey into space.

Exo One (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 18

A strange signal … an alien ship … Exo one is an interplanetary journey that defies gravity through space and time. Master a truly alien cross-system and move through enigmatic and desolate landscapes in ways you’ve never experienced. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights.

Fae Tactics (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 18

On Fae Tactics,follows a young magic user named Peony on her journey through a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and take on a diverse team of characters as you immerse yourself in the escalating conflicts between man and the magical beings known as the fae.

My Friend Pedro (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 18

Going back to the Xbox Game Pass library, My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to destroy anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion and the window gap create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Undungeon (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 18

Travel between dimensions and change the world around you to rebuild the existing reality. Undungeon is a superb pixel art action / RPG game that combines sci-fi storytelling with high-paced real-time combat. Build your hero as you see fit by implanting organs in his body. The decisions you make will affect the fate of the Multiverse that is on the brink of destruction.

Deeeer Simulator (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 23

Deeeer Simulator is a “Slow life city destruction game”. You can spend your days enjoying some nice laid-back fun here and there with the other animals in the city, or you can choose to relieve a bit of stress and absolutely destroy the city and everything in it.

Mortal Shell (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 23

Deadly Shell is a deep action RPG that tests your sanity and stamina in a shattered world. His adversaries do not skimp on mercy, and survival demands superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Possess lost warriors, track down hidden shrines of devotees, and face formidable enemies.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Console, PC and Cloud) – November 30

A satirical spy hideout builder where you are the criminal mastermind! Build your evil lair, train your minions, defend your operations from the Forces of Justice, and achieve global domination!