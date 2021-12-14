The second half of December is about to begin, and for that, Microsoft has already announced the new Xbox Game Pass games for the remainder of this last month of the year 2021. After a first fortnight in which titles of great importance have arrived, such as the Halo Infinite campaign, or titles to play with friends like Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the company is once again betting on variety.

Just a few hours ago we reported that a leak had shown what they would be the new Xbox Game Pass games for the next 15 days of December. Well, according to the publication made by Xbox Wire, It has been confirmed that the list that we gave you yesterday was completely true.

New Xbox Game Pass games announced for the second half of December

Among Us (Cloud) – December 15

Play with 4-15 players online or via local Wi-Fi as you try to prepare your spaceship for departure. But watch out, as one or more random players among the crew are imposters hell-bent on killing everyone!

Ben 10: Power Trip (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Evil Hex has cursed Europe – and only Ben 10 can stop it! Explore a 3D world full of battles, puzzles, and secrets as you save the day.

Broken Age (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Broken Age is a hand-drawn animated adventure game for the whole family with an all-star cast, including Elijah Wood, Jack Black, and Masasa Moyo. Funded by a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign and designed by industry legend Tim Schafer, Broken Age is a timeless coming-of-age story.

Firewatch (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other side of a portable radio. Perched high on a mountain, it’s your job to search for smoke and keep the desert safe. You will explore a wild and unfamiliar environment, facing questions and making decisions that can make or break the only meaningful relationship you have.

The Gunk (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

The Gunk stars a duo of gritty space transporters, battling for money as they collide with an intact planet teeming with life. They’ve come to collect alien plants and other valuable resources, and it looks like they’ve won the jackpot.

Lake (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Meredith Weiss takes a break from her big city career to deliver mail in her hometown. How will you experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will you do next? It depends on you.

Mortal Kombat 11 (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the critically acclaimed franchise, providing a more in-depth and personalized experience than ever with a new Custom Character Variation System that gives players the creative control to customize versions of the entire roster of characters. . Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 introduces a new cinematic story that continues the epic saga that has been in development for more than 25 years.

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

A fallen meteor has given the cubs powerful powers, and has left Adventure Bay in a mighty mess. Now, it’s up to you and the pups to use their powers, rescue skills, and gadgets to make the city PAWsome again!

Race With Ryan (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Take the wheel as Ryan and all your favorite Ryan’s World friends, including Combo Panda and Mo! Race to the top in Career Mode or beat your friends in 2-4 player split screen races, the fun just keeps coming. Will you be the first to cross the finish line?

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Console, PC and Cloud) – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a Metroidvania-style 2D action exploration game developed under the close supervision of original creator Ryo Mizuno, depicting the previously unknown history of Deedlit and the events leading up to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant. Record of Lodoss War fans and new players alike can fully enjoy this latest installment in the series.

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Console, PC, and Cloud) – December 16

With Earth under invasion and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons, close to capturing The Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe: you!