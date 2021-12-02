The Xbox Game Pass catalog changes over the months, introducing new games that occupy the place that others leave, as has happened today with Call of the Sea and 6 other games that have left the Microsoft service. Now through Xbox Wire, have been New Xbox Game Pass Games Announced for the First Half of December, with Halo Infinite as the main protagonist of the catalog novelties.

Next, we leave you a brief description, date and platform on which they will be available the new Xbox Game Pass games that you will have the possibility to enjoy during the first fortnight of December 2021. Get ready, because the beginning of the month is full of variety.

New Xbox Game Pass games announced for the first half of December

Ancient Vault Investigation Lab (ANVIL) is an agency that searches for the remains of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. As a Breaker, you will seek and explore the unknown galaxy in search of these ancient alien vaults. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. By defeating them and opening these vaults, you will be able to use the impressive powers hidden within.

Immerse yourself in a bullet hell with RPG elements where you will master the weapons and skills necessary to overcome the various enemies that await you in an ever-changing world. Only by conquering these forces of evil will you discover the truth about the legendary Archvale.

Enjoy the epic and overwhelming story in this continuation from Final Fantasy XIII. Meet new characters and challenge yourself with a new and improved battle system. It is no longer about facing destiny; It’s time to create a new future and change the world!

Take a break from the real world and enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the British countryside in The Lawn Mowing Simulator. Get a relaxing experience to have the perfect lawn, so you can show off in front of your neighbors.

A wild multiplayer party, Rubber Bandits is a beat ’em up fighter where you steal, smash, and collect as much money as you can! you can! Get ready for fun physics-based combat with wacky weapons and a great lineup of criminal characters. Dodge deadly traps, beat up rival bandits, and run from the cops to commit the perfect heist!

You inherited the old farm plot from your grandfather in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand tools, you set out to start your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a prosperous home?

In the bleak darkness of the far future, there is only war. Experience every bone blast and crushing charge in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector,The definitive battle-scale game of turn-based strategy and fast-paced combat that takes you to the battlefields of the 41st Millenium.

Buy, sell and trade organs in a strange universe full of customers. Stop the vampire leeches’ organs from devouring the goods inside your cargo hold, teach Fleshty the Snowman to love and more. The trembling guts of alien capitalism await you in the sci-fi body horror market tycoon game you didn’t know you needed.

When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. Start over and step into the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the halo ring itself.

Fight hordes of enemies, adventure with trusted allies, and experience incredible One Piece action lifted straight from the anime in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4! Stand in the thick of the One Piece world as buildings collapse around you and attacks spew smoke and dust with every action on the battlefield.

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third person survival shooter that drops your team of hardened marine firefighters in a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorphic menace.

Play with 4-15 players online or via local Wi-Fi as you try to prepare your spaceship for departure. But watch out, as one or more random players among the crew are imposters hell-bent on killing everyone!