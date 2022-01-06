We already have an arrival date for a new game for Xbox Game Pass. This is the action RPG Nobody Saves the World that will arrive on January 18 to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, much closer than you might have thought. This new game for Xbox Game Pass was developed by the Guacamelee studio, Drinkbox. The date announced in a trailer, which showed a good amount of the gameplay that awaits you with the game.

At Nobody Saves the World launch trailer We can also glimpse details of the story, along with the cartoon art style, which is unique. It’s an adventure game where you play as a featureless person who can take on different forms, each with their own special abilities to navigate the world and fight. This game had already been announced last year, although without a release date.

Nobody Saves the World: New Game for Xbox Game Pass

Within the framework of ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest a demo of Nobody Saves the World was released, which allowed to have an experience with the game’s proposal. The new release date trailer shows even more of the mechanics. It also gives us a look at what the cooperative mode will be like, in which you can have a partner to solve puzzles and face combat. January has just started and it’s already been a great month for Xbox Game Pass announcements.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch

First, Microsoft has announced that the first half of the month will include such major titles as Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2, and Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Extraction it will also hit Microsoft’s service on the day of its launch.