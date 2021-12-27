The year is not over yet but we continue to receive new Christmas announcements for 2022, like another New Xbox Game Pass game to launch in 2022, no exact date confirmed. Straka.studio, with the help of SUPERHOT PRESENTS and the Slovak Arts Council, has revealed that its next action-adventure game Loot River will be part of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox when it launches next year.

The new game for Xbox Game Pass takes place in a series of procedurally generated mazes, combining tense real-time combat and dark fantasy scenarios with space travel. If you are interested, in We are Xbox we have available the list of all the games available in Xbox Game Pass.

New game announced for Xbox Game Pass

Loot River is an action roguelike with elements of dungeon crawling. As explained in the official announcement, in the new game for Xbox Game Pass you will fight against beastly abominations, loot, explore, level up, strategize, cast powerful spells, die and wake up again. Loot River was included as part of the Xbox Winter Game Fest demo event, which recently ended.

Big Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Launch in 2022

To commemorate the announcement that Loot River will be the new game for Xbox Game Pass, straka.studio has revealed a new animated trailer showing the mazes drowned in the game.