December ends and the future of Microsoft’s flagship service. We already know the identity of a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in January. If you like the idea of ​​a dog photography game, you are going to love the new game for Xbox Game Pass. Pupperazzi will be available from its launch on January 20, 2022 to subscribers of the service.

The truth is that the new game for Xbox Game Pass It had already been announced in early 2021, but no release date had been given.

Pupperazzi: new game for Xbox Game Pass January

In Pupperazzi you can photograph and catalog the best dogs to build your career, improve your camera and discover new canines. That’s just a little bit of what you can achieve. It is a game for you to get the best out of you. You should take photos of dogs while maintaining your presence on social media. You can choose between fame or a quiet life. You choose which direction your career takes, but don’t forget to pet the dogs along the way.

New game announced for Xbox Game Pass

This is only the beginning of 2022, and although this January’s new Xbox Game Pass game be an indie, we will surely see how the announcement becomes much more complete once the time comes.