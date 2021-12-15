The Latest games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year have already been announced. But this does not end here far from it, since great games coming to Game Pass in 2022, in the company of many more titles of all kinds to nurture this great subscription service from Microsoft. Therefore, from SomosXbox we bring you good news, a new game has already been announced for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive very soon.

This time we talk about WindJammers 2, a sports game that has been developed and will be published by DotEmu. The sequel to Windjammers will arrive on PC and Xbox One on January 20, 2022, and will also be available the same day of its launch on Xbox Game Pass.

A new Devolver Digital game is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

25 years later, throwing flying discs at your rivals is still as cool as before. A sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect blend of what you loved so much about classic gameplay and totally new mechanics. Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but difficult to master: Windjammers 2 follows in the footsteps of the first installment and recovers everything that makes the Windjammers saga a competitive and hilarious game.