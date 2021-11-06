New World is a Very solid MMO, but it has faced a series of problems derived from the malfunction of its servers or from various problems in development. For this reason, and thanks to the feedback of the players, Amazon Games has communicated in the official forums of the game that they are aware of the complaints and have listed a series of improvements in which development teams will work.

To begin with, the study has advanced that its objective from now on will be to launch small weekly updates every Tuesday in European time. As for the heavier updates, New World will be closed to work on its maintenance but always giving advance notice.

As for the rest of most relevant improvements that the study has on the table are the following:

The current state of the economy within New World it remains within the appropriate standards, so we should not worry, at least for the moment, about inflation. Yes, the gold trend is down so measures will be taken if this is delayed in time.

These are the most important changes that New World you will receive in the next few months, but they are just a small list of the detailed information that Amazon Games has shared on its official blog and that we encourage you to visit to be aware of all the improvements.