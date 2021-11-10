The number of New World players may have decreased, but since Amazon Games they do not give up in their efforts to offer new content and improvements. The MMORPG garnered excellent figures upon launch, completely filling all servers worldwide.

Now, the study has offered the notes of the big new patch that makes it to the title, from which you can check their official notes. The world of Aetérnum receives the Public test realm, a set of limited servers that will serve to test the different changes in New World before its official arrival.

An app for these tests can be downloaded from the Steam library and then provided feedback to the development team. The starting time will be from 8:00 p.m. CEST on November 10.

Once the content is approved and implemented in New World, the test will be terminated and servers will be erased until more possible patches arrive. All in all, there will be a juicy new weapon to get as is the Void Mitt. It is a mixture of DPS and support, being able to scale both in intelligence and concentration, making it essential for those who use magical weapons.

We will also have more missions and enemies. Are the Northern Varangians who will begin to assault the world, creating war camps on the beaches of Primera Luz or in the Riscos del Monarca. In addition, it also includes Swarm Summoners, Scarabs, Lost Shamans, Pirate Crocodiles, Pyromancers, or Corrupt Journeymen.

Accompanying the Varangians they arrive new missions that we can activate through Abigail Rose in the fields of western Nightfall. The main story missions have also been modified, with variants such as waves, destructible objects, and proximity nodes to track.

Finally, the PvP faction missions add new types of experiences and now we will be able to buy and sell in the trading posts with the same results in any of them. That is, the taxes of the purchase and sale offers will be established by the settlement in which we interact.