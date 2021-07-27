New World, Amazon's MMO, will be exclusive to PC

After being delayed until the end of August, the MMO of Amazon, New World, has been enjoying a lot of popularity lately. The game is still in a beta stage, where it registered 200 thousand concurrent players in Steam throughout the weekend. Will we also see it on consoles? According to its authors, no

The game’s website was recently updated with supported platforms, mentioning that “New World it will only be available on PC ”. In fact, its developers did not even leave the door open for a possible launch on consoles.

Interestingly, Amazon he has not said yes either New World will be playable in Moon, your service cloud gaming. It’s easy to assume that it will eventually make its way onto this platform, but for now there is nothing official.

New World comes to Pc next August 31st.

Via: New World

