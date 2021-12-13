The Wonder Woman video game was presented during the 2021 Game Awards and will use the Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis system. Find out more details in the note!

The Game Awards 2021 were full of new announcements, among which stood out a great surprise, the presentation of the Wonder woman. But in addition to seeing Diana Prince and some details of the title, it was confirmed that he will use the nemesis system, a configuration that makes the enemies stronger depending on our interaction with them and that our heroine can generate connections with the characters during her progress.

As far as the game is concerned, the trailer is narrated by Hippolyta, the mother of Diana. Wonder Woman will be an open world video game which will take place on the island of Themyscira, where we must protect Hippolyta from a new threat. For now, it is not known what this “new threat” will be but it will have to do with the Nemesis system. That will be a real problem.

However, the most interesting thing is that the vice president of Monolith studio, David hewitt, announced that Wonder Woman will use a “proprietary” Nemesis system. The vice president explained: “The Nemesis system raised the bar for player-directed storytelling. We’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with witty narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”.

For those who do not know what the Nemesis system is about, it is a configuration licensed by Warnes Bros. This system makes enemies stronger and stronger, making each battle with them more difficult than the last. In other words, this will allow enemies and non-playable characters to remember the actions and based on this they will change their behavior, thus offering a much more dynamic experience.

At the moment no more details are known about the Wonder Woman game as it is in development at Monolith Productions. If you missed the event, be sure to keep an eye on the posts, among them we have this new Star Wars Eclipse game.

