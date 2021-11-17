The last WhatsApp update In its beta version, it has revealed a function that will soon reach all users. It is a new option for voice notes or audios. This time it is not a function for the receiver, but for the sender: WhatsApp audios they can be paused when you are recording them. It is something that, probably, no one has asked for and that has a somewhat limited utility. It is already being tested and you will soon have it on your mobile.

It will be possible to pause the recording of audios in WhatsApp

Currently if you start record a voice note on WhatsApp you have two options: delete it or send it. If you need to stop in the middle of the voice note, you must choose between sending it and continuing on a new note or deleting it and trying to record it again.

With the new WhatsApp function, it will give you the possibility to momentarily pause the recording. WABetaInfo has revealed a screenshot showing a pause icon to stop recording and then resume it.

If the 2-minute audios of your friends were not enough now you should know that they can take breaks to continue telling you what happened to them yesterday. These types of functions motivate longer and longer audios, something that many users detest.

At the moment the function is being tested in the beta and the stable version for everyone is likely to be released soon. You may not need an app update and it will appear overnight.