A new Weekly Agenda has been revealed for players of Free fire, on this occasion they are about to receive very special awards for being in collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’. The objects that the players of Free fire will be able to obtain in this new agenda are special, this given that ‘The Money Heist‘has arrived in the game, the prizes are mostly collaborative objects, but there are also normal but exclusive things.

The Free Fire Weekly Schedule from 07 to 14 December 2021 has revealed great things for the players, the collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’ continues, this has made much of the new Free Fire Weekly Agenda be part of this collaboration. The Weekly Agenda has been revealed on Garena’s official account and here it is.

Free Fire: New Weekly Agenda from 07 to 14 December 2021

Monday : Sapphire Refill

: Sapphire Refill Tuesday : Target shooting

: Target shooting Wednesday : Magic Roulette

: Magic Roulette Thursday : Level stores

: Level stores Friday: Duck game (Don Cuack free)

The players of Free fire they are going to receive a Weekly Agenda very complete and special. The vast majority of the new ones are available from now on in the in-game store. Remember that to get all the prizes, you will have to have diamonds, if you don’t already have, here is a guide to get free diamonds using Google.

Ready, it’s time to wait and save your Free Fire diamonds to claim all the prizes, remember that the collaboration with ‘La Casa de Papel’ is very close to ending, a new update with Christmas events is coming, here we will be informing you once they are available.